Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 58 cents to $216.22/cwt.
- Select rose $1.88 to $205.82
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $164.
Last week’s cash cattle activity was better than expected and help provide support. “Cash cattle trade was a little better than expected last week and that help to provide the fuel for the rally to Friday's high,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $216.86, up $1.22 on the day.”
“Selling pressure came from weakness in the overall marketplace, as equity prices tumbled during the trading session on Monday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This caused a risk-off mentality in most markets and pressured live cattle prices… Weekly cash trade was undeveloped on Monday, but expectations are for firmer trade this week over last.”