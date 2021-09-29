The sluggish price for cash cattle has the cash market on the defensive as Dec. cattle holds a premium to cash. The market needs to see more positive cash news in order to rationalize the premium or futures could continue to drift lower, The Hightower Report said today.
“Overall, charts look technically weak, as live cattle are building a wedge pattern, that could break to the down side,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.53%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.00%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.16%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.96% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.96%. Stock markets in Europe are trading higher today, “rebounding from Tuesday’s sell-off, as traders gauged on economic health indicators in Europe, while concerns about government bond yields and Evergrande filled the background,” TradingEconomics.com said. In contrast to Europe, Asian markets, were down led by Japan. The Nikkei 225 “tumbled” to its lowest close since Sept. 3, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, as deepening worries over inflation have lifted U.S. bond yields, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index dropped by 2.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 53 cents (0.68%), and November gasoline is down 0.59%.