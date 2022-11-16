 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.27 to $257.09/cwt.
  • Select was 41 cents lower to $231.35.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,540 head sold live for $152-153, and 299 head sold dressed for $240-242. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 609 head sold live for $152-153, and 383 head sold dressed for $242.

“Both live cattle and deferred feeder cattle contracts are higher as trade expects even to slightly higher cash trade from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Yesterday’s news of a missile striking Poland sent corn rallying higher which pushed feeders lower, but the initial shock has worn off and feeders are recovering… Cattle slaughter projected at 129,000.”

“For the USDA Cattle-on-Feed report on Friday, traders see placements for the month of October near 96.5% of last year, 94.6-100 range,” the Hightower Report said. “Cattle marketings for the month of October are expected near 100.8% of the year ago with a range of 100.5-101.7. For total cattle on feed as of November 1, traders expect 98.3% of last year, 97.9-99.1 range.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Technical action is “bearish” in the cattle markets, and the market is “slicing” through close-in support levels, The Hightower Report said. “…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Weaker corn prices ahead of this weekly USDA supply/demand report have lent support to January Feeder Cattle and held the market in a tight co…

Cattle

The technical action is bearish, and the market has sliced through close-in support levels. It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter s…

Cattle

Beef production “is not falling off as much as expected,” The Hightower Report said. “With the sharp break in beef prices, cash markets could ease.”

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News