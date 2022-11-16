Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.27 to $257.09/cwt.
- Select was 41 cents lower to $231.35.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,540 head sold live for $152-153, and 299 head sold dressed for $240-242. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 609 head sold live for $152-153, and 383 head sold dressed for $242.
“Both live cattle and deferred feeder cattle contracts are higher as trade expects even to slightly higher cash trade from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Yesterday’s news of a missile striking Poland sent corn rallying higher which pushed feeders lower, but the initial shock has worn off and feeders are recovering… Cattle slaughter projected at 129,000.”
“For the USDA Cattle-on-Feed report on Friday, traders see placements for the month of October near 96.5% of last year, 94.6-100 range,” the Hightower Report said. “Cattle marketings for the month of October are expected near 100.8% of the year ago with a range of 100.5-101.7. For total cattle on feed as of November 1, traders expect 98.3% of last year, 97.9-99.1 range.”