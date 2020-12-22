Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 25 cents to $210.67/cwt.
- Select went up $2.33 to $199.59.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $167, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,494 head were sold live at $102-106.25, with no dressed sales.
February cattle closed sharply lower on the day, pushing the market to a 3-session low. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $211.80, up $0.88 on the day, according to The Hightower Report.