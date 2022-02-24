Feeder markets are expected to see continued selling, Blue Line Futures said. Corn was locked at limit-higher for much of the night, leading to that selling, as feeder cattle closed below four-star support yesterday.
“Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, but momentum has slowed,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices may be reaching winter highs, and a potential pull back may be in front of the market as charts have turned more negative.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 4.55%, France’s CAC 40 was down 4.37%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 5.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.22%. Markets are turning sharply lower as Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the military operation to invade Ukraine. “Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen,’” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.89% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.19%, EUR/USD was down 1.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $7.08 (7.65%), and April gasoline is down 5.54%.