 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Feeder markets are expected to see continued selling, Blue Line Futures said. Corn was locked at limit-higher for much of the night, leading to that selling, as feeder cattle closed below four-star support yesterday.

“Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, but momentum has slowed,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices may be reaching winter highs, and a potential pull back may be in front of the market as charts have turned more negative.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 4.55%, France’s CAC 40 was down 4.37%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 5.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.22%. Markets are turning sharply lower as Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the military operation to invade Ukraine. “Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen,’” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.89% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.81%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.19%, EUR/USD was down 1.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $7.08 (7.65%), and April gasoline is down 5.54%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, but momentum has slowed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices may be reach win…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Tuesday’s gains, and ahead of today’s Fed Cattle Exchange trade. Packers in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices may be reaching winter highs, and a potential pull back may be at stake as charts turn more negative, said Matthew Strelow of Tota…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market is technically overbought, The Hightower Report said. “Beef prices are in a short-term downtrend,” but support is still around. Aug…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice but higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News