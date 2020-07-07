The market has seen a strong rally to test the May highs, however, the upside seems limited without plenty of help from the beef market, The Hightower Report said. “August cattle looks overvalued as there seems to be plenty of short term supply,” according to The Report.
Dan Morgan, a consultant from Corning, Iowa, said if the temperatures remain high, “I think cattle feeders in the Midwest will be very easy sellers, especially at steady money.”
“The premium of August cattle to the cash market suggest a need for a jump in beef prices, but short-term production looks ample, said The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: Sept. E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.76%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.02%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.85%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 1.06% and London’s FTSE 100 fell by 1.29%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, after the European Commission lowered its GDP forecasts for 2020 and 2021, with the Eurozone economy seen contracting by a deeper 8.7% this year, before rebounding by a weaker 6.1% in 2021, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed. Investor sentiment in Japan “turned sour” after data revealed that Japan's household spending plunged 16.2 percent from a year earlier in May 2020, compared to expectations of a 12.2 percent drop, posting the eighth consecutive decline and sharpest fall on record. However, some Asian trade was higher following a positive article in China Securities Journal about the outlook for the economy in China. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.37% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.66%, and August gasoline is up .66%.