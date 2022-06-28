Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower for Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.54 to $267.14/cwt.
- Select down $1.93 to $243.31/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 356 head sold live at $145.39 and 165 head sold dressed at $234. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 40 head sold dressed at $234.
Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was supportive to the October and December contracts as it suggested tighter supplies in the fourth quarter, according to The Hightower Report.
Strong boxed beef yesterday may be indicating renewed demand interest as grilling season is underway and consumers adjust to inflation, according to Total Farm Marketing.