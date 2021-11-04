 Skip to main content
Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total Farm Marketing said. Feeder cattle have been boosted by the recent weakness in corn and wheat markets, but the technical picture is improving as well. “The strong fundamentals support, too, but both live and feeder prices are challenging some key resistance points,” they said.

December cattle is in a “short-term overbought condition,” The Hightower Report said. Expect choppy trade with that in mind.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.93%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.13 (2.62%), and December gasoline is up 2.64%.

