Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.77 to $214.32/cwt.
- Select went down 48 cents to $198.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 438 head sold dressed at $167, with 111 sold live at $104.50-107. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,328 head were sold live at $102.50-108, and 742 head were sold dressed at $165-167.
A higher close today helped December Cattle hit their highest points since Oct. 16, The Hightower Report said. “The strong rally in the beef market and higher cash cattle trade this week are seen as positive factors.”
“Friday was quiet, but with the strength in demand and more favorable futures prices, the expectation will be for firmer cash next week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Next week will be very key in seeing some additional follow through on this week’s market strength.”