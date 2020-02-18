The cattle markets got through follow-through buying to end last week, “confirming a short-term low is in place,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is still “well up from the lows” and sits at a premium to the cash market.
Cary Artac of Artac Advisory suggested that traders should remain hedged “below $139.12” for feeder cattle. He said a break below the $136.90 mark would allow feeders to drop to the next level of support around $133.60, “where the market can bottom out into later week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.38% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 0.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.75%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower as tech shares struggled on news from Apple potentially missing its second quarter revenues mark “amid the impact of the coronavirus,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.03 (2.02%), and April gasoline is down 0.60%.