Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 3.25 to $312.37/cwt.
- Select went up 2.58 to $296.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 294 head sold dressed at $191 and none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 641head were sold dressed at $190.43 and 1,409 head were sold live at $120-121.
August cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 13, according to The Hightower Report.
Middle and lower end cuts are pushing boxed beef prices as fast food continues its pandemic boom and Australia’s and Brazil’s beef exports fall, writes Chris Lehner for ADM Investor Services. US demand for lower priced meats has had to find supply internally.