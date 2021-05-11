 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 3.25 to $312.37/cwt.
  • Select went up 2.58 to $296.31.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 294 head sold dressed at $191 and none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 641head were sold dressed at $190.43 and 1,409 head were sold live at $120-121.

August cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 13, according to The Hightower Report.

Middle and lower end cuts are pushing boxed beef prices as fast food continues its pandemic boom and Australia’s and Brazil’s beef exports fall, writes Chris Lehner for ADM Investor Services. US demand for lower priced meats has had to find supply internally.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News