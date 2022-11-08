The cattle market tested last week’s lows early in the session yesterday, “finishing with an outside day up,” The Hightower Report said. “This is a bullish technical setup, and if beef prices remain firm, buyers could remain active.”
“Traders still expect production to drop off, and this is providing underlying support,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. Crude oil prices are lower as COVID-19 outbreaks in China continue, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.20%. “Speculation about a potential reopening that started last week spurred a rally in Chinese stocks,” Tradingeconomics.com said. “Though health officials dispelled those rumors over the weekend and reaffirmed their commitment to current COVID controls.”
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 9 cents (0.22%), and December gasoline is up 1.35%.