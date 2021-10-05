 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle markets are “steady to firmer,” and there are signs of a near-term low as beef prices have declined and cash activity has been “stagnant,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Blue Line Futures said the last two times the market was “as oversold as it was on Friday, both times offered a short-term relief rally.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.84%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.19%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.04 (1.38%), and November gasoline is up 1.45%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report was negative compared to the average pre-report estimates but is expected to have limited market affect, Patti Uhric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures fell again following lower revisions to this past week's slaughter, according to The Cattle Report. The spot month is now tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash cattle is trading at basically a dollar lower this week, to $122.65, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News