Cattle markets are “steady to firmer,” and there are signs of a near-term low as beef prices have declined and cash activity has been “stagnant,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Blue Line Futures said the last two times the market was “as oversold as it was on Friday, both times offered a short-term relief rally.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.84%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.04 (1.38%), and November gasoline is up 1.45%.