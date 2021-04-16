This morning the Hightower Report said it continues to believe that the consumer demand for beef in the next six weeks could be “surprisingly strong” as the factors that drive demand are extremely positive.
Yesterday’s light to moderate movement at 103 loads, while beef demand stays strong, should underpin prices today, according to Total Farm Marketing this morning. The likelihood for value buying and profit-taking after a six-day pull back in prices should also support prices today, TFM said.
Feeders remain weaker, pressured by the rally in grains and weaker live cattle prices, TFM said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. Stock markets in Europe trading slightly higher today, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 hitting a new all-time high, as strong U.S. and Chinese economic data boosted hopes of a global economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, optimism about a strong global economic recovery was tempered with accelerating novel coronavirus infection rates, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.02%, and June gasoline is up 0.04%.