December cattle pushed down to the lowest level since July 2, according to The Hightower Report. “Continued weakness in the cash market plus the downtrend in beef prices has sparked long liquidation from fund traders who were holding a hefty net long position in cattle, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures prices have dropped sharply over the first half of October and are now trading at their lowest levels since June, while corn futures continue moving higher to the detriment of feeding margins, said CIH in its new Market Watch bi-monthly report.
The cattle complex has been in trouble over the last week as feed prices rise and margins shrink, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Cattle is about the only ag related market not making new rally highs this month,” Lawrence said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.69%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.48%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. Stocks in Europe are mixed this morning as concerns about growing coronavirus infections across Europe continue after Ireland became the first EU country to re-enter lockdown for six weeks starting Wednesday, while many others also imposed stricter restrictions, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. In Asian markets, were also mixed with China higher. “Investors proved optimistic as the People's Bank of China left its benchmark interest rates steady for the sixth straight month at its October fixing, after official data on Monday showed China’s economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.47, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.05%, and December gasoline is up 0.47%.