Cattle futures are looking at mixed opening calls for this morning as prices seek direction, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.
Cash trading remains mostly unestablished, though USDA confirmed some light $119-$120 in the South, Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing, said today.
The short-term cash fundamental news remains mostly positive, but there continues to be fears that demand could weaken over the near term, and that supply could remain ample. “With the high price for corn, traders are moving cattle to the market a little quicker than normal,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.29%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.33%. European stock markets erased earlier gains to trade along the flat line and slightly lower today, after ending at near record high levels the previous session as investors wait for more clues over the trajectory of inflation, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. In Asian markets, investors in China piled into stocks amid a stronger Yuan and attempts by policymakers to contain surging commodities prices. Traders also cheered news that a U.S. court has removed China’s Xiaomi’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company while lifting all restrictions on Americans buying its stock, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 84 cents (1.51%), and July gasoline is up 0.03%.