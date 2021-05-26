 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are looking at mixed opening calls for this morning as prices seek direction, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

Cash trading remains mostly unestablished, though USDA confirmed some light $119-$120 in the South, Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing, said today.

The short-term cash fundamental news remains mostly positive, but there continues to be fears that demand could weaken over the near term, and that supply could remain ample. “With the high price for corn, traders are moving cattle to the market a little quicker than normal,” The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.29%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.33%. European stock markets erased earlier gains to trade along the flat line and slightly lower today, after ending at near record high levels the previous session as investors wait for more clues over the trajectory of inflation, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. In Asian markets, investors in China piled into stocks amid a stronger Yuan and attempts by policymakers to contain surging commodities prices. Traders also cheered news that a U.S. court has removed China’s Xiaomi’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company while lifting all restrictions on Americans buying its stock, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.33%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 84 cents (1.51%), and July gasoline is up 0.03%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were mixed yesterday “with some buying strength in the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash markets are “m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer profit margins extremely high and there is a firm tone to cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. But the Cattle on Feed R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is quiet, Total Farm Marketing said. Cattle trends “have stayed relatively steady with last week,” Total Farm marketing said, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeders are trading higher to open the week “with the exception of the front-month May contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures expi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News