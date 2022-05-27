Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.45 to $265.42/cwt.
- Select up $2.07 to $246.50/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 268 head sold live at $140 and 82 head sold dressed at $223. In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,280 head sold live at $142-144.50 and 126 head sold dressed at $223-225.
With the constant news about consumers living pay check to paycheck in the US and Europe with high costs for food and gas. the fall US election, the COVID problems in China, the Ukraine war, and the latest Cattle on Feed report, the outlook is price negative for cattle into the summer, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.
Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday was estimated at 499,000 head, matching last week’s pace. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.