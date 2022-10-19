Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.61 to $253.39/cwt.
- Select rose 91 cents to $222.19.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold live for $150, and 80 head sold dressed for $232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,061 head sold live for $150, and 153 head sold dressed for $232-234.
"December live cattle prices are looking to challenge the contract high as the market has rallied over $4.00 in the past four days,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade optimism and short covering fueled the move, and cash trade started to develop on Wednesday with some Texas trade at $147, up $1-2 from last week.”
Analysts say the recent climb in cattle markets may have left the situation a little overbought. “The market is slightly overbought after the recent jump,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $283.24, up $2.46 on the day.”