 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.61 to $253.39/cwt.
  • Select rose 91 cents to $222.19.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold live for $150, and 80 head sold dressed for $232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,061 head sold live for $150, and 153 head sold dressed for $232-234.

"December live cattle prices are looking to challenge the contract high as the market has rallied over $4.00 in the past four days,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade optimism and short covering fueled the move, and cash trade started to develop on Wednesday with some Texas trade at $147, up $1-2 from last week.”

Analysts say the recent climb in cattle markets may have left the situation a little overbought. “The market is slightly overbought after the recent jump,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $283.24, up $2.46 on the day.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

For last week, the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed long liquidation from cattle spec traders. At the same time, according to USDA d…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

“Packer margins fell into the red recently, slowing cash negotiations this week, but the slaughter pace is showing no signs of letup, suggesti…

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News