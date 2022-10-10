 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle are in position for a “recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

Front-month live cattle futures closed Friday’s session mixed as traders look to the first notice day for October cattle, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.01%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down as dragged by the utility sector. “Investors were rattled by lingering Russia-Ukraine tensions, while a worsening outlook for growth and corporate profits added to the bearish tone,” TradingEconomics.com said early this morning. Asian markets were down, led by China. The Shanghai Composite fell overnight, sinking to their lowest levels in nearly six months as mainland markets returned to trade after a week-long holiday. Chinese stocks tracked a global equity selloff after solid U.S. jobs data sparked concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.88%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.49% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 73 cents (0.77%), and November gasoline is down 1.12%.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Both live and feeder cattle futures dropped sharply over the second half of September while the corn market was flat. Live cattle futures have…

The major swing point is at $147.13 in cattle markets. Possible highs for today’s trade may come in at $150.85, with the lower potential at $1…

Cattle markets “face Tuesday follow through” after gains on Monday. “There was negligible cash market activity,” Alan Brugler with Barchart sa…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

News on the export side is good. Beef exports as August reached 133,832 tons, up 1% from a year ago and “the second largest volume on record.”…

