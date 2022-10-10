Cattle are in position for a “recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.
Front-month live cattle futures closed Friday’s session mixed as traders look to the first notice day for October cattle, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.01%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down as dragged by the utility sector. “Investors were rattled by lingering Russia-Ukraine tensions, while a worsening outlook for growth and corporate profits added to the bearish tone,” TradingEconomics.com said early this morning. Asian markets were down, led by China. The Shanghai Composite fell overnight, sinking to their lowest levels in nearly six months as mainland markets returned to trade after a week-long holiday. Chinese stocks tracked a global equity selloff after solid U.S. jobs data sparked concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.88%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.49% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 73 cents (0.77%), and November gasoline is down 1.12%.