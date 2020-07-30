Continued talk of a cash cattle rally over the near term has helped to provide underlying support, with talk of a lower show list leaving traders optimistic on cash, The Hightower Report said.
USDA livestock analyst Shayle Shagum says there is a gradual return to normalcy in the beef business after the slaughter disruptions earlier in the year. Processors have a positive margin. The latest numbers show feedlot prices were still negative in June while cow calf prices are “not stellar” but still on a positive trend considering the annual view with prices down $1 cwt from this time last year, Shagum said in a USDA news radio report.
WTD FI cattle slaughter through Wednesday was estimated at 355,000 head. That exceeds last week’s pace by 3,000 head, but is 5,000 head behind the same week last year, said Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: Sept. E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.96%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell by 2.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 2.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.88%. “European stocks tumbled to four-week lows on Thursday with the DAX 30 dropping more than 300 points or 2.5% to 12,500, after data showed the German economy contracted by the most on record in the second quarter, at a deeper-than-expected rate,” And, investors fear that a second wave of infections in Europe could dampen the economic recovery, saidTradingEconomics.com this morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite snapped three-day winning streak as accelerating coronavirus infection rates continue to affect sentiment, with China reporting 101 new cases on Wednesday, said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.
Energy: Sept. crude oil prices this morning was down 0.79%, and June gasoline is down 1.82%.