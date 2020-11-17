The market is finding some support from bullish outside market forces as traders see better demand ahead, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The USDA boxed beef cutout started lower by closed 97 cents higher yesterday at $226.95. “This was up from the previous week and was the highest the cutout had been since September 3, The Hightower Report said this morning.
USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle at 119,000 head. That’s even with the same Monday last year, and 2,000 head above last Monday, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.53%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.27%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower today with continued concern of COVID-19. The steepest fall was in the London FTSE 100 as investors remained cautious about a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, markets were mixed with Japan higher. “Japanese business leaders reportedly welcomed a historic free-trade bloc in Asia and expected a boost in shipments and investment in the region,” TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.331%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.17%, and December gasoline is down 1.58%.