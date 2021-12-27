Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The monthly cattle on feed report showed very little in terms of surprises. Total cattle on feed was 100% of last year, just a tad higher than expectations; placements at 104%, were slightly above expectations; and marketings were 105% of last year.
This week will feature purchasing needs for a full slaughter week, according to The Cattle Report. Packers will enter the week short bought, and cattle owners will press the advantage. Assisting the rise in prices will be the basis of cash to futures. The recent positive basis for hedgers has turned negative.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. Stock indexes in Europe traded near the flat line in a thin trading session on Monday as multiple key markets, including those in the UK and Ireland, are closed for holidays. Investors continue to monitor the latest news on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as they try to assess the possible economic impact on the global recovery, amid ongoing price pressure and prospects of faster tightening by major central banks. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.06% to close at 3,616 while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.04% to 14,716 on Monday, as mainland stocks struggled for direction despite a pledge of greater economic support from China’s central bank, while surging local Covid cases weighed on investor sentiment. The People’s Bank of China pledged greater support for the real economy and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.37%, and January gasoline is down 0.98%.