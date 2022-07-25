While cattle markets had a strong close on Friday, most of the news may be priced in, which could pressure the market this morning, Total Farm Marketing said today.
“The market fundamentals continue to carry a short-term bearish supply tilt and a bullish longer-term supply tilt with significant tightening of supply for 2023,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.52%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. European stock indices recouped earlier losses today, lifted by shares of banks despite at the start of a busy week, when a large batch of corporate earnings will be reported, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were down, after strong gains in Japan last week, as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where it is expected to deliver another 75 basis point rate hike to combat inflation,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.65% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index down 0.77%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.49%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.38%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.12 (1.18%), and September gasoline is up 1.03%.