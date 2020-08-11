Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 88 cents to $208.08/cwt.
- Select was $1.09 higher to $195.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 140 head sold live for $105, and 990 head sold dressed for $165. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,389 head sold live for $102-105, and 1,201 head sold dressed for $163-167.
Traders have been watching trends in slaughter, which are providing some support. “Slaughter has been coming in lower than expected and this has provided underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $208.35, up $1.15 on the day.”
Beef and cash values were moving higher, which also provided support. “Beef and cash values are trending higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef production last week was lower than the previous week but higher than the same week last year. October lives closed back above the 10 and 200-day moving average resistance levels yesterday.”