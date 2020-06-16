Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 72 cents to $227.89/cwt.
- Select was $1.18 lower to $213.17.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 242 head sold live for $100, and 6,833 head sold dressed for $157-160. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 4,705 head sold live for $98-103, and 2,894 head sold dressed for $157-160.
Traders are watching weight and technical trends for cattle markets. “Increasing cattle weights and daily kill,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Quiet technical action for August lives, currently holding 10-day moving average support at session lows. August feeders are still between 50-day moving average support and resistance at the 10 and 20-day moving average.”
Cattle slaughter rates continued to bounce back from the reductions due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. “USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 119,000 head,” Barchart.com said. “That is 2,000 head above last week and just 1,000 head shy of last year.”