 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 73 cents lower to $248.40/cwt.
  • Select was down $4.03 to $222.11.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,362 head sold live for $143-149, and 10,375 head sold dressed for $227-232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 12,064 head sold live for $142-147, and 3,294 head sold dressed for $226-232.

“With beef prices at the lowest level since March 2021, it may be a stretch to expect cash markets to trend moderately higher over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “Futures hold a stiff premium to the cash market. US beef export sales for the week ending September 15 came in at 15,150 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 337 for 2023 for a total of 15,847.”

“Both live and feeder cattle are lower as the dollar continues higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Export sales were quiet with net sales of 15,200 mt for 2022 primarily to China, Japan, and South Korea, and exports of 18,600 mt. Tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report is likely putting some pressure on futures, and lower boxed beef has not been helpful either.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The sharp break in beef prices last week, to their lowest level since April 2021, has traders holding a bearish attitude toward cash markets …

Cattle

In its-bi-monthly Beef Margin Watch released today, CIH, said Live cattle futures and corn input costs advanced over the first half of Septemb…

Cattle

Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said he was expecting to see a deeper correction in live cattle alongside weakness in equities. “Though we a…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Traders “may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence,” The Hightower Report said. “The large futures premium to cash pr…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News