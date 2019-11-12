“Feeder cattle futures gained triple digits with help from cheaper feed,” Alan Brugler said this morning his update of Monday markets.
Prices still trending upward, says The Hightower Report. “The market remains in steady uptrend and there is still no technical sign of a near-term top.”
February live cattle futures continued to rally as they have seen a $20.62 gain since they bottomed out on Sept. 9. “Over the next few months, the Nebraska/Texas corridor can expect on average two winter storms that will also provide support to future prices,” Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.52% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.39%. European stock markets traded in the green overnight day, after the ZEW economic sentiment index came in “better-than-expected for both the Euro Area and German” TradingEconomics.com said. Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region closed mostly in the green overnight, amid uncertainties surrounding US-China trade negotiations as well as the political unrest in Hong Kong, said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.21%, and December gasoline is up 0.02%.