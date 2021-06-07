Total Farm Marketing said it expects bullish momentum to keep prices from falling apart, particularly with higher beef prices offering support. The market is mixed this morning, TFM said.
“Slaughter is back to normal after the cyber-attack last Monday and with the massive packer profit margins, the cash market tone is positive for this week,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures lag the cash market and feeders are pressured by rising feed costs, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%. “European stock markets bounced back to record-high levels today, with autos, banks and construction firms among the best performers.” Investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected economic data out of Germany and China, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up to start the week following losses last week, according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down0.19%, and July gasoline is down 0.42%.