USDA added back another 260 million pounds of beef to the 2020 beef production forecast (now at 26.934 billion pounds), Allendale reported. “The beef production forecast is raised primarily on higher cattle slaughter and heavier carcass weights,” according to USDA spokesperson. USDA’s current 2020 production estimate is far below the 27.700 billion estimated in March (before the coronavirus pandemic).
October cattle traded at near a $10 premium, compared to a five-year average a discount of $2.95, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.72% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.33%. Major bourses in Europe traded higher on Monday, with the DAX 30 rising more than 1% as investors shrug off a surge in COVID-19 cases and await the earnings season to kick off, which will give a better idea of the impact of the pandemic on companies. Traders will also closely watch the ECB monetary policy on Thursday and EU meeting later this week as leaders will meet to discuss the €750 billion common recovery plan and the EU’s next-term budget.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 46 cents (1.21%), and June gasoline is down 1.77%.