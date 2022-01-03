The cattle market remains in a solid uptrend. Short-term corrective breaks may be buying opportunities, according to The Hightower Report.
Softer than expected cash trade and lack of information from USDA kept markets in check where live cattle futures finished off the highs for the week, and failed to push to most recent contract highs, which could keep technical selling pressure in place to start the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were up 0.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.98%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18%. European stock indexes rose on the first trading day of 2022, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 nearing a six-week high and Paris' CAC 40 hitting a new record, as investors digested fresh PMI data, while awaiting the FOMC meeting minutes due Wednesday. The Markit PMI survey showed the Eurozone manufacturing sector growth eased to a 10-month low in December, but remained strong overall. Asian markets were mixed on Monday as trading in 2022 kicked off, with some major bourses in the region closed. Shares in Hong Kong declined 0.5% as trading in debt-ridden real estate developer China Evergrande Group was halted and property stocks were dragged down. Meanwhile, the benchmark stock index in South Korea gained 0.4%. Trading was also mixed over in Southeast Asia. Markets in Australia, New Zealand, mainland China and Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.39%, and March gasoline is up