The surge in the beef market was able to fulfill the needs of grocery stores, but expectation is for demand to fall due to lower consumption and restaurants being closed, The Hightower Report said. Expect key resistace points for April’s contract to come in at $109.82 and $110.65, they said.
“Retail values are at their highest levels since 2015 but have stabilized the past two days, bringing some pause and profit taking into cattle futures,” Total Farm Marketing Intelligence Solutions said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.58%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.80%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.88%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 4.51%, on worries about U.S. jobless claims.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.89% and USD/JPY was down 1.56%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 67 cents (2.74%), and May gasoline is up 0.91%.