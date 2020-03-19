Short-term stockpiling has helped the beef markets as values have seen good demand and heavy offerings, Allendale said. That has cutout values “sharply higher” at the moment.
Expect the market to remain “extremely volatile,” The Hightower Report said, and the short-term jump in beef prices is “temporary.” Hightower has close-in support for April cattle at $91.07, with resistance at $101.87 and $104.40.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.40%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.70%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.94% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.72%, EUR/USD was down 0.98% and USD/JPY was up 1.54%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.93 (9.27%), and May gasoline is up 0.19%.