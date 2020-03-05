“We expect prices to remain range-bound until cash is more developed,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, cash, at $113/cwt is well below where we were just a couple weeks ago. Fortunately, futures look to be gaining back some of the intense sell-off that began on Feb 19, plummeting the market into oversold territory.”
There was continued strength in the stock market yesterday, which is helping ease concerns about the virus’ potential impact in the U.S., The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.85%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.18%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.98% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.35%, EUR/USD was up 0.46% and USD/JPY was down 0.65%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 6 cents (0.19%), and April gasoline is up 0.24%.