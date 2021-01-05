Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.97 to $205.90/cwt.
- Select went down 4 cents to $196.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 169 head sold dressed at $172, with none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, none were sold live, and 80 head were sold dressed at $175.
February cattle opened slightly higher, managed to take out yesterday’s low before a rally all the way up above yesterday’s high and to the highest level since Dec. 29, said The Hightower Report.