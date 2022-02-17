Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 3 cents to $269.59.
- Select was down $1.23 to $264.85.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,657 head sold dressed at $225.88 to $227 and 5,301 sold live at $142.15. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,039 head were sold live at $142.12 and 657 head were sold dressed at $225.56 to $226.
April cattle closed slightly lower on the day after choppy and two-sided trade in a small range, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash trade was generally higher, indicating packers need cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.