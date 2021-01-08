Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 99 cents to $206.80/cwt.
- Select gained 10 cents to $196.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,282 head sold dressed at $174-176, with 4,687 sold live at $110-$112. In Iowa/Minnesota, none were sold live, and 80 head were sold dressed at $175.
Cattle slaughter for the week was 652,000 head, up 1.2% from last year. Beef production came in at 544.9 Mln pounds, up 2.9% from last year, according to The Hightower Report. The market awaits a more active cash trade.