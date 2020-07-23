Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.11 to $202.26/cwt.
- Select went up $1.51 to $190.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,486 head sold dressed at $158-158.50, with 2,369 head sold live at $98. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,152 head were sold live at $99-101, and 1,078 head were sold dressed at $157-158.50.
Tomorrow marks a new Cattle on Feed report. Expectations are for placements at a 3.8% increase, marketings at a 1.1% increase and total on-feed to hold relatively steady, Stewart-Peterson said.
They also noted that cash trade has been “choppy and mostly steady” with last week’s marks, and the Cold Storage report showed beef stocks higher during a stretch that normally shows a decline in stocks.