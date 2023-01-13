“The bearish tilt from yesterday's USDA supply/demand report and the selloff in the boxed beef market could spark a further correction off the December 29 high,” The Hightower Report said today
USDA’s monthly look at beef production showed a 2022 annual decrease of 115m lbs for a yearly beef output of 28.302 billion. Each of 2023’s quarters were upped from the December estimate, with +85m in the second quarter alone. The full year figure for 2023 is 170m lbs higher at 26.445 billion. While the numbers are up from December, it’s still down year over year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe are mixed this morning with things most positive in Great Britain. The opening of China improved multinationals stocks, particularly oil and mining companies. “On the data front, the UK economy unexpectedly expanded in November, with data showing that consumers kept spending despite the severe cost-of-living squeeze,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, are mixed. In Japan stocks tumbled, weighed down by a yen rally that dimmed the outlook for Japanese exporters. In contrast Chinese stock news was positive overnight “underpinned by continued foreign buying as China’s exit from zero-Covid policy bolstered the outlook in the world’s second-largest economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose1.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.31%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was down 0.61%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.04%), and October gasoline is down 0.76%.