 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

“The bearish tilt from yesterday's USDA supply/demand report and the selloff in the boxed beef market could spark a further correction off the December 29 high,” The Hightower Report said today

USDA’s monthly look at beef production showed a 2022 annual decrease of 115m lbs for a yearly beef output of 28.302 billion. Each of 2023’s quarters were upped from the December estimate, with +85m in the second quarter alone. The full year figure for 2023 is 170m lbs higher at 26.445 billion. While the numbers are up from December, it’s still down year over year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe are mixed this morning with things most positive in Great Britain. The opening of China improved multinationals stocks, particularly oil and mining companies. “On the data front, the UK economy unexpectedly expanded in November, with data showing that consumers kept spending despite the severe cost-of-living squeeze,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, are mixed. In Japan stocks tumbled, weighed down by a yen rally that dimmed the outlook for Japanese exporters. In contrast Chinese stock news was positive overnight “underpinned by continued foreign buying as China’s exit from zero-Covid policy bolstered the outlook in the world’s second-largest economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose1.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.31%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was down 0.61%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.04%), and October gasoline is down 0.76%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

While lower supplies offer some support to cattle prices, February cattle closed moderately lower on the session Friday and the selling pushed…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Yearly cattle exports through November 2022 only behind 2021’s record as the second most all time with still the month of December to add, acc…

Cattle

Due to relatively strong fed cattle prices, cattle finishing net returns ended 2022 on a more positive note, Michael Langemeier of Purdue Univ…

Cattle

Dressed cattle weight last week was 834 pounds, down two pounds from last week and 13 pounds from this time a year ago, The Hightower Report said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News