Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures were mixed yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. There is still some pressure on the boxed beef market.

Restaurant and catering demand this holiday season is extremely low and may keep beef prices in a short-term downtrend, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.79. European shares hit their highest since February on Wednesday, following positive global trend and upbeat PMIs for France, Germany and the EU. Meanwhile, investors continue to follow Brexit negotiations and rising coronavirus cases and restrictions. Germany enters lockdown today and Italy announced plans to impose new restrictions. Negotiations between the EU and the UK continue although it is still uncertain if there will be a trade deal. EU negotiator Michel Barnier identified ‘narrow path’ to Brexit trade deal. The Shanghai Composite ended nearly flat at 3367 on Wednesday despite hopes that a fiscal stimulus package could be hammered out this week increased after Congressional leaders closed in on an agreement to provide a new tranche of coronavirus relief.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.31% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.15%, and January gasoline is up 0.11%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

