“Expectations for steady to lower cash this week due to retail softness is also noted,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packer margins are good, but with slipping retails, it will be difficult for them to lift bids higher.”
Demand for beef is typically positive this time of year, “as corporate parties and family get-togethers are active,” The Hightower Report said. With expectations for these events to scale down in the wake of COVID-19, “demand could be sluggish,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.38%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 32 cents (0.70%), and January gasoline is up 0.20%.
