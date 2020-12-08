 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“Expectations for steady to lower cash this week due to retail softness is also noted,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packer margins are good, but with slipping retails, it will be difficult for them to lift bids higher.”

Demand for beef is typically positive this time of year, “as corporate parties and family get-togethers are active,” The Hightower Report said. With expectations for these events to scale down in the wake of COVID-19, “demand could be sluggish,” they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.38%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.30%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 32 cents (0.70%), and January gasoline is up 0.20%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packers purchased what cattle they could at $110 but that turned out to be none in Texas and Kansas and only a few in the north, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle futures finished the week down $1.22 and January feeders $0.32 lower, Allendale reported. First notice day for December l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down sharply on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

There has been very small incremental improvements of cattle prices during November when box prices surged over $30 hundredweight, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is supported by “strong demand and good packer margins,” The Hightower Report said, despite sluggish beef prices. They noted…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News