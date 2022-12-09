 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.65 to $248.93/cwt.
  • Select up 71 cents to $221.26/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 103 head sold dressed at $246.39. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,524 head sold live at $155.71 and 228 head sold dressed at $244.00-246.00.

Continued talk that supply will tighten in the weeks ahead has helped to support, according to the Hightower Report.

USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 508k head through Thursday. That is down 4k head from last week’s pace by up by 21k head from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

