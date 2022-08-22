 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The monthly NASS Cattle on Feed report showed cattle in feedlots on Aug. 1 is down from July for the sixth consecutive reduction since Feb’s record, but still above August 2021, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

The USDA report news was bearish and the market is overbought, The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.18%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.34%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.38%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. Stocks in Europe are lower today, led by losses in autos, chemicals and tech shares.” Concerns over more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed returned and investors get increasingly worried over a recession in Europe,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, China stocks cline after China’s central bank lowered its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans to spur credit demand amid a sluggish economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.68%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.31% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 9 cents (0.11%), and October gasoline is down 0.25%.

