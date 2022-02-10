Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 97 cents to $274.82.
- Select was down $3.10 to $268.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 11,923 head sold dressed at $224.09 to $224.63 and 3,202 head sold live at $140.83 to $141.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 242 head sold dressed at $221.54.
Cattle were lower and while overbought technically, traders are optimistic the cash market can continue to work higher over the near term, according to The Hightower Report.
The WASDE report showed beef production higher than January but the limited cash trade didn’t provide support, according to Total Farm Marketing.