Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.42 to $218.91.
  • Select went up 84 cents to to $207.28.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 916 sold live at $109. In Iowa/Minnesota no sales were reported.

Talk that beef prices have begun a new uptrend and continued speculative buying helped to support cattle prices, according to The Hightower Report.

Cash cattle trended lower in light volume, according to ADM Investor Services.

