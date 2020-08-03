The market remains in a solid uptrend and the breakout on Friday pushed the market up to the highest level since March 6, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef demand will also hang in the balance as future plans for reopening the economy, restarting schools, unemployment status of workers, and new hiring and stimulus packages are all uncertain, The Cattle Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.28%. European stocks traded mixed on Monday, as a new big of corporate earnings kicks off amid mounting concerns over surging coronavirus infections. Escalating tensions between the US and China also weighed on sentiment as US Secretary of State Pompeo said that President Trump is set to announce new actions related to Chinese software companies in the coming days. The Shanghai Composite Index surged 36 points or 1.1% to 3,346 on Monday at around midday, as new data pointing strong growth in factory activity raised optimism that China's economy has recovered faster than expected from the shock of the COVID-19 crisis.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.47%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 12 cents (0.30%), and June gasoline is down 0.22%.