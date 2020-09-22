Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 78 cents to $215.44/cwt.
- Select was up 48 cents to $206.30.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 210 head sold live for $105, and 189 head sold dressed for $163-164. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 702 head sold dressed for $164.
“The feeder market was mixed with September feeders closing 0.625 higher to 141.525, while deferred contract posted triple digit losses,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The cattle market has traded choppy to lower to start the week. Some of this may be due to position squaring of long positions as the market is working towards Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.”
“The cash market will need to see beef prices firm up to justify the strength,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Concern to the market will be demand. Product movement in terms of volume will be as important as the price overall… Feeders prices saw some follow through selling in deferred contracts, and posted a weak technical close, which could bring additional long liquidation."