Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.71 to $279.93.
  • Select was up $2.35 to $270.98.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 6,547 head sold dressed at $218 and 3,131 sold live at $137.33. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 2,069 head sold live at $137.64 to $139 and 1,842 sold dressed at $218.

Traders believe that the slowdown in slaughter could cause some cattle to back up which could boost weights, according to The Hightower Report.

Slower slaughter is putting pressure on the market while chart gaps remain above the current level and may need to be filled, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

