Short-term consolidation continues for the cattle market, as traders are waiting on the cash market to show them direction, The Hightower Report said. “The jump in beef prices this week might support a firm trade in the cash market,” they said.
With eyes on the China trade deal, The Hightower Report said the market “should not rule out changes in rules for China to import beef.” Any changes to those trade policies may boost Chinse purchases as they look to fill their commitments.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. In Asian markets, stock markets are mixed as there are concerns the first phase of a U.S./China trade deal “may not ease trade tensions for ong as numerous issues remain unresolved,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 13 cents (0.24%), and March gasoline is up 0.21%.