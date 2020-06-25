Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.43 to $208.26/cwt.
- Select was $1.76 to $199.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,006 head sold live for $95-98, and 1,717 head sold dressed for $152-155. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 40 head sold live for $98, and 676 head sold dressed for $153-155.
Traders were watching beef export trends. “U.S. beef export sales for the week ending June 18 came in at 24,300 tonnes, compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 16,075,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2020 have reached 528,700 tonnes, down -3.8% from last year's pace.”
“There have been questions lately regarding the safety of meat exports that have potentially been exposed to Covid, but the USDA and FDA released a joint statement today saying that there is no evidence that Covid can be transferred through food or food packaging,” Stewart-Peterson said.