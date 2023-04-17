Cattle prices backed off on Friday after setting new contract highs and new all-time highs for the lead month April earlier this week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Last week’s key reversal is a bearish development and with the overbought condition, some selling may emerge, The Hightower Report said this morning. “But with the massive discount of June to the cash, the market may correct the overbought condition with a shallow break or even some consolidation,” The Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.06%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25%. European equity markets hit an over-year high on today amid an improving risk sentiment, with Frankfurt's DAX 40 hitting the 15,900 level for the first time since January 2022 and Paris' CAC 40 reaching a new record peak, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, markets are up. The Shanghai Composite jumped up close to a nine-month high of 3,386, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.47% today, “helped by gains in heavyweight technology, new energy, and consumer stocks amid market optimism around China's economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 1.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 49 cents (0.59%), and October gasoline is down 1.13%.